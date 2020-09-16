A few sprinkles for central Indiana as Sally causes historic flooding over the southeast

Central Indiana will have a slight chance for a few widely scattered showers as a cold front approaches Thursday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely across the state. Air from the Canadian Prairie Provinces will move in to help clear out some of the smoke from the west coast wildfires. The coolest air of the summer will move in behind the cold front, and highs will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm made landfall early Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category two hurricane packing 105 mph winds. Tropical Storm Warnings will continue across the southeast through Thursday morning as the storm slowly moves northeast before turning east. Significant damage has been caused by the storm and 10-20 inches of rain will cause historic flooding. In a few isolated areas in southern Alabama and southern Georgia, entire towns will be destroyed and washed away.

