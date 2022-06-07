INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off with some light showers and mostly cloudy skies. We have a few rain chances this week with dry time here and there as we head into the weekend.

Light showers Tuesday

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s with light and scattered showers this afternoon. Clouds will clear out for some of us this afternoon with more clearing this evening. That could cause some patchy to dense fog overnight and into the morning hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

Stronger storms Wednesday

Wednesday will start off dry and temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70s. A line of stronger storms will push in during the afternoon hours. Heavy rain and a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out with this line. There is currently a marginal risk for a stronger storm, something that needs to be monitored. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

Active pattern continues

Thursday will be the best day of the week with dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s. Friday showers and storms return to the area and stick around into early Saturday morning. Keep the rain gear handy!

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday look dry with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.