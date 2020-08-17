A few showers for central Indiana before a streak of sunny, mild days

After a wet start to August, central Indiana has not seen measurable precipitation in eight days. Most of the state has adequate soil moisture but we could use some rain. Ahead of a cold front we’ll see a few widely scattered showers overnight through Tuesday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely.

Behind the front we’ll enjoy a mild week with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Most of this week will be dry with a chance for more rain Sunday afternoon.

We average three inches of rain for August.

We have not had rain in over a week.

Most of the state has adequate soil moisture.

Most crops are in good shape this season.

A few showers are likely through Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts will be light.