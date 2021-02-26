A few showers around but a great weekend ahead

It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures below freezing Friday morning. Kids will need the heavier coat again at the bus stop and if you parked outside, you may need to scrape some light frost away from your windshield.

We have another nice day in store but not ALL of it will be dry. We stay dry through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’re watching a system Friday morning that’s to our south and making a slow track northeast. Ahead of it, clouds will start to increase this afternoon but the wet weather will take a while to get here. Rain will enter our southern counties late this afternoon and early evening. However, even at this time, rain is expected to be more isolated as it will take a little while to moisten up our atmosphere. Rain showers will spread north through the evening but be widely scattered in nature, so not everyone gets wet. These showers exit pre-dawn Saturday morning and leave us with a really nice start to the weekend.

A spring-like feel returns Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures rise into the mid and upper 50s. However, Saturday will be the better day of two this weekend. Rain returns late Saturday night and becomes more widespread across the southern half of the state early Sunday morning. Weather will be improving after sunrise on Sunday as rain become widely scattered again. You will have to dodge some light showers in the area through Sunday afternoon but there will be plenty of dry time in the area too. Enjoy the milder conditions while you can. Winter isn’t saying goodbye just yet. Temperatures take a turn late next week and even come with the potential for light snow.