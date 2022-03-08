It’s colder start out the door Tuesday morning, but at least we are dry. A few flurries are passing through the area but other than those few flakes, we’re talking a dry day. While we’ll stay on the cloudier side again today, some sunshine will break through during the afternoon. Temperatures will only peak in the low 40s. This time of year, we should be in the upper 40s.

Clouds fill back in tonight ahead of a wet system that will slide just to our south. These clouds will decrease into Wednesday afternoon and bring us a brighter more seasonal day. Highs tomorrow will be near 50°.

Fortunately, we continue with a dry stretch into Thursday, ahead of messy weather that comes to close the work week. By Friday, we get another reminder of how volatile March weather can be. A system bringing rain and snow is currently set to track over the state. Accumulating snow is possible by Friday night. However, this is still days out and this time of year, we can see drastic changes in guidance to these types of systems. So stay tuned! In addition to snow showers, we turn sharply colder heading into the weekend. Saturday temperatures will only rise to the mid 20s–a far cry from the record 70-degree warmth we had the Saturday before.