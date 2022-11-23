The average high this time of year is 48°. The warmest Thanksgiving Day was in 1973 when the high was 69°, the coldest a high of 14° in 1930. We had a wet holiday in 2010 with 1.45″ of rain and a snowy holiday in 1902 with 2.4″ of snow. We’ll have a cool day for family gatherings this year. Expect sunny skies in the morning to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs near 60°.

Across the nation, weather will not be a major concern. Rain will start building in from the south late tonight and Thursday morning. If you will be driving to one of our nearby states on Thanksgiving, some showers could impact your travels. We aren’t looking for any rain in central Indiana until Thursday evening. Even then, the showers will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet. Rain moves out early Friday and we will be in great shape for the Circle of Lights ceremony in downtown Indianapolis.

We have had 27 weekends with precipitation this year and there is rain in the weekend forecast. Saturday will start dry but an approaching cold front will bring more rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain near to above average through the weekend.

Moderate drought has spread across the state and much-needed rain is on the way.

