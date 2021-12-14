Expect a fantastic Tuesday in central Indiana as temperatures remain above average

It’s going to be a great day! Skies Tuesday morning are starting off mostly clear and while temperatures are chilly, they are still above average for this time of year. However, a coat is still recommended as you’re heading out the door.

This afternoon will be very mild for the time of year. Clouds will build in during the day but overall we will stay dry and have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. That’s roughly 15° above average for this time of year. If your outdoor plans take you into the evening hours, we’re still in pretty good shape. A few isolated showers will be possible by the mid to late evening but most will be completely dry today.

Widely scattered showers will pass through overnight and we will likely still see a few showers around the area during the Wednesday morning commute.

A few isolated showers will remain possible into early Wednesday afternoon but most will be dry. However, it will still be rather cloudy and windy. Winds during the afternoon tomorrow will be gusting near 35 mph. Those gusty winds out of the SSW will send temperatures to the low 60s on Wednesday.

Enjoy the warmth. An approaching cold front will bring more rain early Thursday morning and send temperatures tumbling into Thursday afternoon.