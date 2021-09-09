A fantastic Thursday; a big warmup coming

We’re off to a cool start this Thursday morning with temperatures that have fallen to the 50s across central Indiana. A light jacket or sweater is recommended for kids heading to the bus stop.

High pressure is in control across the region and it will be providing us with a lot of sunshine for the next several days. Cool northwesterly winds are streaming in a drier air mass, leaving us with the refreshing feel we have in the air.

Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon and a few more clouds will build into the area. An isolated, light shower can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon. However, with the dry air in place it’s going to be difficult for any moisture to actually reach the ground.

We’re in for another crisp morning as we close out this work week on Friday. The day will start with temperatures in the mid 50s. A southwesterly wind flow will bring temperatures back to the average of 80° tomorrow afternoon. We turn much hotter for the weekend and humidity begins to climb as well. Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 90s!