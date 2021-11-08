A fantastic start to the week around Indiana

It’s a great start to our week. If you don’t have outdoor plans in your schedule today, considering making some. This will be the best day of the week with mild temperatures and sunshine. Southwest winds will drive temperatures from the low 40s this morning into the mid 60s this afternoon.

A few clouds will be around during the afternoon and evening but we continue with dry conditions. It’s not until Tuesday evening that rain chances start to ramp up. There will be plenty of dry time tomorrow as rain doesn’t arrive until approximately 5 p.m. and later.

Most of this week will come with above average temperatures before a more impactful system arrives Thursday. Rain and windy conditions will arrive ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, a much colder air mass will settle into the region. High temperatures by the weekend could be running about 30 degrees cooler than where the week started.