Meteorological Spring is here! While the first day of astronomical spring is March 20, meteorological spring includes the entire months of March, April and May. Tracking the seasons by full months helps with record-keeping and statistics. The average high temperature in Indianapolis rises from 46° at the start of the season to 78° by the end of it.

March alone brings some pretty big changes. We gain 12° on our average high temperature from the 1st to the 31st. We’re also gaining daylight quickly, too. We pick up well over an hour this month.

We are certainly in more of a spring-like weather pattern as we open the month. We have a couple very nice afternoons and temperatures take an even bigger jump today. Clouds will decrease through the day and temperatures will peak in the low 60s.

With less cloud cover tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid 30s by early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow will be almost a repeat of today. Temperatures jump back to the low 60s in the afternoon and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds around. Late tomorrow night, a cold front passes and it will squeeze out a few isolated showers in our far northern counties.

The cold front will knock temperatures down to more seasonal levels on Thursday, but only briefly. A new, stronger warmup gets underway as we head into the weekend. Highs will be nearing 70° on Saturday. However, the spring-feel also comes with spring rain and thunderstorms.