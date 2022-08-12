It has been a gorgeous start to Friday with sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures. Some of our northern counties even felt temperatures that fell into the mid 50s. A cold front has passed and sits to our south. Northeasterly winds are driving in the cooler and drier air mass. You can leave all rain gear at home today as we will remain dry all day long. Skies turn partly cloudy this afternoon but it will still be really nice, with temperatures peaking near 80°. This is a great day to get some yard work done if you’ve been putting it off.

This will be a great evening to be out at the Indiana State Fair. Our own Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright along with Evening Anchor Debby Knox will be live out there for our evening shows. Be sure to stop by and say “hello.” They will be setup near the big ferris wheel.

Temperatures this weekend will rise to the low 80s both days. Unfortunately, the weekend won’t be completely dry. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon Saturday and into the afternoon on Sunday. There will be a lot of good opportunities to be outside this weekend, but checking back on the rain potential and timing is greatly recommended as we get new data in.