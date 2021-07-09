A fantastic Friday; rain around this weekend for central Indiana

Happy Friday! We are closing out this work week with beautiful weather. Temperatures have been a little cooler out the door this morning, only in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Plus, it’s much less humid. The cold front that brought us showers and storms yesterday also brought us a drier, cooler air mass. This will be a fantastic day to get outside and go for a walk. We’ll have sunshine mixed with clouds at times and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers are moving out of Iowa this morning and tracking southwest toward the state. These will break apart and weaken as they near central Indiana but a few afternoon and evening isolated, light showers can’t be ruled out. Don’t let that ruin your plans, though. It will still be a great day and evening to get outdoors.

Rain and storms will return late tonight into early Saturday morning but mainly only impact locations in the southern half of the state. Southwest Indiana could see a few strong to severe storms tonight with damaging winds being the primary threat.

While rain chances linger for the weekend, Saturday afternoon will offer dry time too. Isolated showers and storms will be in the area but the day is by no means a washout. The wetter day of the weekend is Sunday where showers will become more numerous, with heavy rainfall and another chance for a few strong to severe storms. With the heavy rainfall, areas of flooding will be a concern this weekend. Be weather aware and keep checking back here for updates.