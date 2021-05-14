Fantastic Friday with a few showers on the way later this weekend

Happy Friday! We have another beautiful day in store for you. Lots of sunshine around today will help temperatures rise quickly into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. We stay dry all day long, so drivers at the track for Grand Prix practice and qualifications today won’t have any problems at all.

If you’re going to be spending time outside today, we’re still tracking moderate amounts of tree pollen on our Allergy Tracker. Mulberry, Oak and Ash are the top allergens in our area.

Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon, but we stay dry. If you’re looking for something to do tonight, the Indianapolis Indians take on the Toledo Mud Hens again at Victory Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Although there will be more clouds around tonight, you’ll still have several opportunities to see the International Space Station flyover. The best of which will come at 11:00 p.m. Look to the SW sky for what appears to be a very bright, quick moving star.

The weekend won’t have as much sunshine but it will still be rather comfortable to be outdoors. Saturday is looking mainly dry but a few isolated showers in the area can’t be ruled out. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a pretty great day for the race at the IMS.

More rain chances return for Sunday but the day won’t be washout. Widely scattered showers will be around in the morning and then return late Sunday evening. There will be plenty of dry time from the late morning through the afternoon, although a few isolated showers will be lingering around.

Temperatures return to more seasonal levels, in the 70s, by next week. However, it will be a stormy start to the week, daily rain chances will remain in the forecast all week long.