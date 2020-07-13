A fantastic evening; getting much hotter and more humid

We’re kicking off a new week with lots of sunshine and seasonally warm temperatures. High pressure nearby is keeping skies mostly clear Monday evening and temperatures peaked near the average for this time of year, in the mid 80s.

The cooldown is welcomed after spending seven straight days in the 90s last week. Dew point temperatures have dropped to more comfortable levels, which helped drive temperatures down to some of the coolest numbers we’ve seen in nearly three weeks.

A light, northerly breeze will continue with us for the evening and temperatures will quickly cool back to the low 70s after sundown and lower 60s overnight. Clear skies tonight will provide a fantastic opportunity to see the International Space Station fly over. Step outside at 10:47 PM, look to the southwest sky and you’ll have the opportunity to see the ISS for 6 whole minutes! The space station is flying at a speed over 15,000 mph and circles the globe every 90 minutes.

The high pressure “hot dome” which had retreated southwest over the weekend, expands back east and brings us a new heat wave with temperatures back in the 90s. Humidity surges and by mid-week, heat index temperatures will be back near 100° at times. Daily rain and storm chances also return by Wednesday night. This is a great opportunity to download the WXAuthority app so you can keep your eye on the radar as you try and dodge showers throughout the week.