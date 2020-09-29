A dry, windy, warmer Wednesday; More rain arrives later this week

This is going to be a very active week of weather. Our second cold front of the week will move across the state and bring a chance for rain late Thursday. As the front moves across the state winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour. While it will be a blustery day, rainfall amounts will be light with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected.

Highs will be warmer before the front passes and highs will be near 70 degrees on Wednesday. Behind the cold front cooler air will move in and highs will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday. We’ll also have some chilly mornings and scattered light frost will be possible early Saturday.

A third cold front will affect the state this weekend. This system will have more moisture to work with and we’ll have a stronger chance for rain. Rain will move in Saturday evening through Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday and up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Monday morning.

So far this is the driest September on record.

Our two-month rainfall deficit is now approaching four inches.

Burn Bans continue for 13 counties, mainly across southwestern Indiana.

A few showers are possible Thursday.

Rainfall will be more widespread Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely this weekend.