A dry weekend for central Indiana before several days of rain move in

Indianapolis averages five, 90-degree days during August but so far this month we have avoided the extreme heat and humidity that are common for this time of year. Our streak of consecutive days below average has now reached nine. So far this has been a mild month with temperatures averaging five degree below what we normally see this time of year.

So far this year we have had twice as many wet weekends as dry ones. High pressure will provide dry weather this weekend with highs in the 80s.

A frontal boundary will stall across the Ohio Valley next week and bring a daily chance for afternoon storms through Friday. Over an inch of rain is likely next week. Recent rains have improved soil conditions across central Indiana. The only areas of abnormally dry soil conditions are well north of I-70, stretching from Monticello to Kokomo to Marion.