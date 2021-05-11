A dry week for central Indiana with temperatures staying below average

After a few scattered sprinkles Tuesday morning we had a dry, cool Tuesday afternoon and skies will stay clear tonight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for central Indiana from 2am until 9am Wednesday. The combination of clear skies, light winds and chilly air will lead to widespread frost across the state overnight.

We’ll have near record lows Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning. Sunny skies can be expected for the rest of the week. In spite of the clear skies, temperatures will stay below average all week. That has been the norm as so far this month temperatures have been averaging seven degrees below what we normally see in May.

The month is also off to wet start with measurable rain falling on seven of the first nine days. The extra precipitation this month has kept us cool with temperatures running 6 degrees below average. Our next chance for rain will come this weekend. Scattered showers will be likely late Sunday through Tuesday.

