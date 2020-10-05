A dry week for central Indiana; Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean

Central Indiana’s streak of days without at least a tenth of an inch of rain has now reached 47 days. That matches the long dry spell we tallied in 2012. Rain chances remain slim to none this week, so our streak will be extended. We will see a slight warming trend this week with highs in the 80s by Saturday.

This has been a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Delta, the 26th named storm of the season, has formed in the Caribbean. The storm is packing 70 mph winds and will become a hurricane overnight. Delta will move into the Gulf of Mexico and continue to strengthen. The current forecast has the storm making landfall along the central gulf coast late this week. Depending on where the storm makes landfall some of its remnants could bring much-needed rain to the Hoosier state this weekend.

Most of the state is now reporting moderate drought and the dry condition will not improve anytime soon. The 30 day outlook for October is calling for near normal temperatures and below average precipitation.

