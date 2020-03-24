A dry, warmer Wednesday before several days of rain and thunderstorms





A few showers are likely across the southern half of central Indiana this evening. Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely and severe storms are not expected. We’ll have a dry, warmer Wednesday with highs near 60.

A stronger storm system will move in and bring more rain late Thursday. Strong storms with gusty winds will be possible Friday, and the rain will end on Saturday. 1-2″ of rain is likely this week and flash flooding will be a concern through the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s through Friday, and in the 70s Saturday before cooler air arrives for Sunday.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year so far.





