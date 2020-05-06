A dry Thursday as May gets off to a wet start

Get ready for a chilly night wit lows falling into the 30s. We may see some scattered light frost, mainly away from the city overnight. The average high this time of year is 70 degrees and we will stay below average through the weekend.

On the average May is our wettest month of the year. We’ve already had almost an inch of rain and more is on the way. We’ll have a dry Thursday and our next chance for rain will come late Thursday night through Friday. Expect up to a half-inch of rain and we may see a few wet snow flakes mix in at times.

We’ll have a dry Saturday and another chance for rain late Sunday through Monday.

We’ve had almost an inch of rain over the past six days.

Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Highs will be in the 60s Thursday.

Rain moves in by Friday morning.

Rain will taper off Friday afternoon.

Expect a half-inch of rain Friday.

More showers will develop on Mother’s Day.

Another half-inch of rain is likely by Monday morning.