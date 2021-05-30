A dry start to the work week

May ended mild and dry with perfect weather for the Indy 500. We finished the month with temperatures running 3 degrees below average and with precipitation more than an inch below average.

June will start sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s, five degrees below average. We’ll have dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Rain will develop Tuesday night and we’ll have a daily chance for showers through Thursday. Warmer weather will move in late this week with highs in the mid 80s.

May was a mild month.

May was a dry month.

Expect a mild Memorial Day.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.