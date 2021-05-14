A dry Saturday for central Indiana; a daily chance for rain starts Sunday

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for the Grand Prix this weekend. Highs will be near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

We have had 11 weekend this year with either rain or snow and only 8 completely dry weekends. While the weekend will start dry, it will end with scattered showers. A warm front to our southwest will move this way and give us a chance for widely scattered showers Saturday night through Sunday. There will be many dry hours Sunday so there in no need to cancel outdoor plans.

A weather pattern change will settle in for next week with more widespread rainfall. The warm front will rise north of the Hoosier State and our weather will feel more seasonable. Plan for highs in the 70s with a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday. May is off to a wet start with almost two inches of rain so far and an additional 1-3″ of rain is likely next week.

The best news of all is that the long-range forecast is calling for temperatures to stay above average with no frosty mornings. If you have been waiting to plant you vegetable garden, this weekend’s and this week’s weather will be ideal.

