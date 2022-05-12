Indianapolis reached a high of 88°, tying the record high for the second day in a row. Sunny, warm weather had been the rule this week and Friday will be the fourth day of the week with highs in the 80s. We will stay dry until a cold front moves in this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend and Saturday will start sunny and dry. The green flag waves for the GMR Grand Prix at 3:45pm, and scattered thunderstorms will be developing around that time. The areas that see rain will be few and far between at first, with heavier more widespread rain moving in Saturday night through Sunday.

Rain will continue through Sunday night and will end once the cold front passes Monday morning. Up to a half-inch of rain likely this weekend. Cooler air will move in behind the front, humidity will be lower, and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s early next week.

Indy set a high temperature record Thursday.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday.

Rainfall for the month is below average and rain is likely this weekend.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Scattered t-storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday afternoon.

After a mild weekend, we’ll have cooler weather next week.

Sunday night into early Monday, a lunar eclipse will be visible across central Indiana, weather permitting, of course. The Earth will cast a shadow on the moon during the lunar eclipse. This happens because the Earth gets in between the sun and the moon. This causes a dark shadow on the moon. A total lunar eclipse means the entire moon will be blocked from the sun’s rays. The partial eclipse begins around 9:25 p.m, and continues until 2:50 a.m., reaching maximum eclipse time around 12:11 a.m. No glasses are needed to watch this eclipse, but a telescope would help you see it better. You can watch this with the naked eye.