Tonight will be another chilly night with low temperatures back in the mid to upper 30s with widespread frost by Friday morning. However, by Friday afternoon, we will have winds from the east around 10 mph and temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid-60s. We keep the warmup and sunshine rolling into the weekend with highs near 70° Saturday afternoon.

So far this year we’ve had 24 weekends with either rain or snow and precipitation is expect this weekend. Clouds will fill in Saturday night and Sunday ahead scattered showers that will develop Sunday afternoon. Rain will carry over into Halloween. At this time, it looks as if the rain will end Monday afternoon – good news for trick-or-treaters. We’ll have a better idea of the exact time the rain ends as we get closer to the holiday.

November will begin Tuesday with sunny skies and warmer weather. We’ll have highs in the 70s early next week.

After a cool start, temperatures will be a little warmer Friday afternoon.

Sunny skies have led to a dry month and Moderate Drought is again spreading across the state.

This weekend will be dry, great for viewing fall colors and for college football games.

October has been a cool month and a warm up is on the way for the weekend.