The latest winter storm system that brought very messy conditions to central Indiana is pulling away. However, isolated freezing drizzle and flurries are still around this morning. Prepare for slick spots as you’re on the roads.

We’ll keep the chance for flurries around into the afternoon but otherwise, we will be mainly dry and cold. Temperatures today don’t move much, only peaking in the low 30s this afternoon.

If you’re ready for more sunshine and drier conditions, we have plenty of it coming our way. Temperatures drop to the teens and lower 20s tonight. Clouds will be rapidly decrease tomorrow morning and we’re looking at a decent weekend ahead. Temperatures Saturday will still be well below average, with highs in the mid 30s. We should be in the mid 40s this time of year. We get closer to that threshold by the back half of the weekend. On Sunday, we will see sunshine mixed with clouds and temperatures in the low 40s.

Are you in need of a car wash? After this wintry weather, there are good chances you are. Take your pick of days. The dry stretch emerging will leave plenty of options.

We’re in a quiet weather pattern for the first week of March and we keep the warmup going. Monday and Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine and be seasonal, in the mid 40s. The warmest of the week comes Wednesday, as we could see highs in the low to mid 50s!