A dreary but mainly dry day; rain returns this evening

After a soggy Tuesday afternoon, we’re starting off Wednesday dry but with some foggy conditions. We’ll keep dreary conditions around throughout the day and temperatures that will only rise a few degrees, into the mid 40s.

While there will be many rain-free hours today, we could see some patchy drizzle this afternoon. By the evening, isolated to widely scattered showers will be back in the mix. If you have plans to take in some of the Christmas lights around the area, just have the rain gear with you,

Rain exits early Thursday and we’ll see some sunshine popping out between the clouds by the afternoon.

Our next weather maker comes New Year’s Eve evening. While much of the day will be dry and very mild, showers will make a return to the area before the day is out. By Friday night, scattered showers will develop over our southern counties and spread north into early New Year’s Day.