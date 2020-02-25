Damp Tuesday before a snowy Wednesday; winter storm watch for some counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another damp and dreary day for your Tuesday. Drizzle, light scattered showers and areas of fog will linger around all day long.

This has been a very wet February compared to the average. To date, we’ve already seen 3.25″ of precipitation. That’s nearly an inch above the average we see for the entire month of February and we still have several days to go.

Snow returning to the forecast is reminding us that we’re not done with winter. Portions of central Indiana are under a Winter Storm Watch that goes in effect at 1 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The rain will begin to transition to snow early Wednesday morning and could create some messy conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.

Snow showers will continue to spread across the state throughout the morning on Wednesday and into the afternoon and evening. Accumulating snow is likely, with the heaviest snowfall rates likely coming during the afternoon when we have the greatest amount of instability in the atmosphere.

Our highest snowfall totals will occur in our counties north of I-70 where some areas could receive as much as 6″ of snow by the time this system exits late Wednesday night.

After a cold but mainly dry Thursday, another shot of snow returns to the forecast as we finish off the work week.