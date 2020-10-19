A daily chance of rain for central Indiana this week

After a record setting stretch of dry weather skies opened up and central Indiana got a long-overdue soaking. Up to an inch of rain fell in Monday and more is likely this week. Our weather pattern will be very active this week as a series of weather systems move across the state. Showers are in the forecast through the weekend. It won’t rain all day, each day, but at least we’ll have a chance for rain.

Our rainfall deficit over the past two months now stands at more than six inches and moderate drought has now spread across most of central Indiana. One to two inches of rain is likely through Monday.

Our historic dry spell stretched over two months.

We had heavy rain on Monday.

We have had over an inch of rain this month.

Expect a daily chance for rain this week.

1-2″ of rain is likely this week.