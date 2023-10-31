Happy Halloween! There are a few tricks with the forecast tonight. Most frequently, Halloween high temperatures climb into the 60s. However, this was one of the colder Halloween’s for us in central Indiana with high temperatures only rising to the low 40s. For this evening gusty northwest winds near 30 mph will create wind chill values in the 20s. Coats will be needed for the trick-or-treaters tonight. Also, an upper-level low pressure system sitting over southern Lake Michigan will bring the chance for a few sprinkles and snow showers this evening. This will be very widely scattered in coverage.

The December-like chill will only be with us for one more day. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s for Wednesday. The warm up starts Thursday with highs back in the 50s. The warm up continues through the weekend with highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Our first precipitation of month of November will come in the from of rain Sunday night.

October Recap

Temperatures were 1.7 degrees above average for the month. The warmest day was on the 3rd with a high of 86 degrees. The coldest temperature was a morning low of 25 on Halloween. October was dry month with only 2.47″ of rain, .75″ below average.

This will be an unseasonably cold night.

After a foggy start, Wednesday will be a sunny, cool day.

Temperatures will warm up this week.

October was a mild, dry month.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.