Couple of mild, dry days are coming to central Indiana

For Indianapolis, this has been a dry month with only .02″ of rain so far. Going back to August 1, our six-week rainfall deficit is almost 2 inches below average, and our dry trend will continue for the next two days.

After a couple of days of 90-degree heat, cooler, drier air will move in for Thursday and Friday with highs near 80 degrees. Expect a return to warmer, more humid air this weekend with a chance for rain and storms late Saturday through early Sunday.

Another break from the heat will come early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There are some signs of fall in other parts of the country as well as several inches of snow fell across the Colorado from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Our two tropical storms are gaining strength as they cross the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to become a hurricane and may threaten the U.S. mainland late next week.

We had triple-digit heat in September 2011.

