A couple of dry days before rain returns

We’re off to a very chilly start Tuesday morning. Temperatures have been running 10° to 15 ° cooler than they were Monday morning. Another big difference today is the lack of rain. Plan on dry conditions for today and tomorrow. However, you’ll want to take advantage of this dry time because more rain will soon be here. Temperatures on Tuesday will rise to the mid 50s this afternoon. That’s a few degrees below average for this time of year, but overall, it will still be a pleasant day.

If any of your plans involve the park or a something like a pumpkin patch, be aware that the ground is still very saturated from recent rainfall and it’s likely to be muddy in these locations.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool rather quickly. Be prepared for some chillier conditions if you’re heading out to Harvest Nights at Newfields.

Temperatures will keep on tumbling into early Wednesday morning and some patchy frost and fog will be possible. Plan on sending the coat with the kids at the bus stop tomorrow.

A potent system will bring us rain and windy conditions as we close out the week. Both Thursday and Friday are looking to be rather wet. October 2021, to date, is now the 3rd wettest on record for Indianapolis. We’ve received 6.93″ of rain, so far, this month. That’s more than 4″ above the average. If you’re not a fan of the wet weather, good news! We dry out in time for Halloween weekend.