A couple more warm and humid days; a few storms for the weekend

Rain has been hard to come by since a line of severe storms swept central Indiana early this week. While rain chances do rise for the weekend, they’ll still remain rather minimal and many will likely escape the weekend without seeing a drop of rain. A typical August feel will remain with us through Friday evening. Temperatures hold in the 80s through sundown before falling into the mid and upper 60s overnight. While a stray shower is possible this evening, most of the area remain completely dry. However, fog developing late tonight could cause some hazardous driving conditions through early Saturday morning. Some areas of fog could become rather dense and significantly reduce visibility.

August 2020 has taken some big swings. Temperatures were below average for the first 8 days of the month. It was the coolest start to an August since 1993. We took a turn back to a seasonal feel all this week. However, another shakeup is in the works.

We’re tracking a cold front that was moving into eastern Iowa early Saturday evening. That front will push east and bring another refreshing change for us here.

Don’t cancel your weekend plans due to rain chances. There will be lots of dry time this weekend and the rain will likely be widely scattered in nature. Best chances for rain and storms will come by Saturday afternoon and evening, ahead of the cold front. Even then, not everyone gets wet, however, a thunderstorm with gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Isolated to widely scattered storms will be around for Sunday too but rain coverage across the state will remain low.

After the front moves through this weekend, northwesterly winds will take control and usher in a cooler and less humid pattern. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and dry conditions for the third week of August.