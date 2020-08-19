A couple more sunny, comfortable days; summer heat returns

The heat and humidity are back on hold as August is once again experiencing a spell of cooler than normal conditions. Wednesday morning, many across central Indiana walked out the door to temperatures that fell all the way to the upper 40s and lower 50s! By the afternoon, temperatures were able to rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It felt more like mid-September rather than mid-August.

Wednesday evening will be a really nice one to spend outdoors. Make sure you find time to enjoy it because these mild conditions aren’t going to last too much longer.

High pressure that’s in control across the region will linger nearby for the next couple days. This will keep the rain on hold until the weekend.

Humidity, temperatures and rain chances all rise for the weekend. Dew point temperatures rise to much more uncomfortable levels by Saturday, and a few showers will be possible, mainly in our southern counties. At this time, we are tracking the chance for a few showers around on Sunday afternoon. which COULD impact the Indianapolis 500. However, we are several days away and will keep monitoring this system as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned!