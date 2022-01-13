A cooling trend is underway; timing weekend snow chances

Thursday doesn’t come with temperatures as warm as we saw on Wednesday, but it will still be another above average day. We climb into the low 40s by the early afternoon, which is ~5° above average for this time of year. A frontal boundary moving over the state today will offer the chance for a few isolated flurries or sprinkles late this morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly decline each afternoon as we head toward the weekend. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will likely be peaking at our average high of 36° for Indianapolis. It will be a cloudy but dry close to the work week as we closely watch our next clipper system that will be dropping snow to the west of the state by Friday night.

There are still a lot of questions on the exact track of this system but at this time, it looks to dive southeast and graze portions of south and southwestern Indiana early Saturday morning. Light snow showers will accumulations up to an inch are possible. By the second half of the weekend, this system is currently projected to take a turn and potentially impact our southeastern counties by Sunday evening. Stay tuned for more updates on this system and its impacts.