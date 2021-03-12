A cooler but pleasant close to the week; tracking weekend rain chances

It’s a chillier start out the door this Friday morning, with temperatures running around 20° to 30° cooler than they were Thursday morning. The cold front that brought us showers and storms on Thursday has moved south of the area, and is still bringing heavy rain to sourthern Indiana as of early Friday morning.

Winds have shifted out of the north and cooler air is streaming into the state. While we’ll no longer have that May-like feel in the air, Friday still won’t be a bad day. Temperatures by the afternoon will rise into the upper 50s. That’s well-above the average high of 50° for this time of year. This is a good day to get out and enjoy a walk with you dog. Since it’s on the chilly side this morning, longer walks will be more comfortable for you and your pup this afternoon. However, keep in mind that grassy areas may be rather muddy from the rainfall we received yesterday.

There is a very slim chance for an isolated, light shower to develop in our southern counties this evening. However, most will stay completely dry as temperatures turn rather chilly, once again. By early Saturday morning, most locations will be near the freezing mark.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures and partly sunny skies. Patchy light rain will develop on Sunday, however, there will be plenty of dry time too.

We ‘Spring Forward’ this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night before you go to bed. Officially time change occurs at 2 AM on Sunday, March 14th. This is also a great time to change the batteries in all your smoke detectors.

Wetter and windier conditions return to start the new workweek on Monday and temperatures return to the seasonal average for a few days. A push of even colder air is set to move into the state late in the week and could bring us snow chances again before our winter season is officially out.