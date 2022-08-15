We’ve been tracking a few isolated areas of drizzle, light rain and fog Monday morning, but overall, a quiet weather pattern is taking hold. Low pressure sitting to our southeast will continue to churn the atmosphere enough to provide the chance for additional isolated showers this morning. However, skies will start to brighten this afternoon and it will be a rather nice day. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. Average temperatures run in the mid 80s this time of year, and we are looking to stay below that all week long.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this evening but most will stay completely dry. Skies turning partly cloudy overnight, combined with northeasterly winds will drive temperatures down to cooler levels by early Tuesday morning. Expect to start the day in the lower 60s. We’ll see more sunshine around on Tuesday but temperatures will still only peak around the 80° mark. ­We keep the cooler pattern around all week long which will make it a fantastic homestand for the Indianapolis Indians who return to Victory Field on Tuesday.

Are we done with the summer heat? Well, it’s at least on hold for now. Long range guidance suggests the presence of near to below average temperatures are here to stay for a while. The 8-14 day temperature outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center agrees. The last week of August favors the normal to cooler pattern to remain.