It’s feeling a lot like fall as we start of the new week. Temperatures have been running in the 50s across most of the area but some locations, like Crawfordsville, have fallen to the upper 40s! However, don’t get used to the cooler temperatures. A warming trend gets underway this week.

A cool and wet start of the week

We’re dry out the door Monday morning but take the rain gear with you today. Rain chances will return this afternoon. Low pressure is sitting to our north and rainfall is wrapping around it. As that system slides east, it will slide those showers back into central Indiana. Best timing for rain will arrive after the lunch hour and reach its peak around the evening commute.

The extra cloud cover and wet weather will keep our temperatures down this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to rise and highs this afternoon will peak in the upper 60s. e haven’t had a day with a high temperatures below 70° since May.

We stay cool for the evening and it will be on the chillier side again early Tuesday with temperatures back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will be a drier day but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. The sky remains mostly cloudy tomorrow but we will see a few more breaks of sunshine compared to what we’ll have on Monday.

A warming trend

Monday is the coolest day of the week and afternoon temperatures will warmup daily as we head through the rest of the week. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon rise to the mid 70s and we’re back to the 80s by Thursday. This trend comes with a decrease in cloud cover too and we turn to lots of sunshine by midweek.