A cool weekend with heavy rain and gusty winds for Mother’s Day

This has been a wet week so far with rain for five of the past six days. The Indianapolis May rainfall total is now approaching one inch and some parts of central Indiana have received more than that. A cold front brought rain Friday afternoon that will end in the evening.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 3am until 10am Saturday. As skies clear overnight colder air will move and push low temperatures into the 30s. Expect a dry Saturday with sunny skies early and late day clouds. From the clouds rain will develop Saturday night.

A strong area of low pressure will cause heavy rain and gusty winds through Sunday. Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely Sunday with winds gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour. Expect a cool Mother’s Day with highs in the 50s. Many areas across the state still have a spring rainfall deficit, so the precipitation is needed.

After a soggy Mother’s Sunday, dry weather will return next week. We’ll have sunny skies Monday through Thursday with highs in the 60s. Low temperatures will be cool enough for a daily chance for scattered light frost.

