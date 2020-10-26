A cool week for central Indiana with more rain on the way

Jackets and sweaters will be needed this week. We’ll see cooler than average weather through Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Morning frost will be likely Wednesday Friday, and Saturday.

This will also be a wet week. Expect a cloudy Monday with showers by afternoon. Heavier more widespread rain is likely Monday night through Tuesday and up to half-inch of rain is likely.

We’ll have a dry, cool Wednesday with morning lows in the 30s causing scattered light frost. After a dry Wednesday another storm system will move into the state Thursday and gives us another half-inch of rain through Friday morning.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer next weekend with highs near 60 degrees. Dry weather is in the forecast for Trick or Treaters Saturday evening. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We go from Daylight Saving time to Standard Time on Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

