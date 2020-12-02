A cool week ahead for central Indiana: The countdown to Winter is on

After a cold start to the work week, temperatures rebounded Wednesday. For the rest of the week we’ll stay with lows near freezing and highs near 40 degrees. We’ll have a daily mix of clouds and sun and stay dry through the weekend with our next chance for snow showers coming Sunday night through Monday.

Counting down to Winter

Our average high temperature falls 8 degrees by the end of the month, and we lose 8 minutes of daylight. We also average 6.9″ of snow for the month. Winter begins on the 21st, and by the end of the month, we start to gain 30 seconds of daylight each day.

This will be a week of chilly nights.

We lose 9 minutes of daylight this month.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average this month.

Precipitation is forecast to be below average this month.

Winter begins in three weeks.