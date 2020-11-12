A cool end to the work week for central Indiana; Eta soaks the southeast

After three consecutive days with record high temperatures to start the week, a couple of cold fronts have cooled us down. Expect a sunny Friday with highs in the 50s.

Another storm system will move in this weekend. Rain will develop ahead of the front late Saturday through early Sunday. After a weekend with highs near 60 degrees we’ll see another cool down early next week. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s next Monday and Tuesday.

This is now the most active hurricane season on record with 29 named storms. Tropical Storm Eta made its second U.S landfall in Florida Thursday morning packing 50 mph winds and bringing several inches of rain. The storm is now back in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northeast along the Carolina coast.

