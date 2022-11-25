This has been a dry fall for central Indiana. We’ve only had 3.88″ of rain since September first, 5.37″ below average. 80% of the state is in a moderate drought with the month of November alone running more than 2.50″ short of the average rainfall.

Saturday will be a mainly dry, day with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. Our next round of rain arrives late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Widespread rain with heavy down pours is likely through Sunday morning. Rain will become more scattered by sunrise Sunday and linger around into the afternoon on Sunday, along with winds gusting up to 3o miles per hour. Rainfall totals of 0.50″ to 1″ are likely.

In spite of the rain temperatures will stay above average temperatures to close November. However, we open December next Thursday and temperatures take a deep plunge to open the month. Temperatures will sink from the low 60s early on Thursday to highs only in the mid 30s on Friday.

