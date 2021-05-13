A cool, dry Friday for central Indiana before rain moves in for race weekend

After a cool start to May with temperatures averaging seven and a half degrees below average, a warming trend is on the way. We’ll stay cool through the weekend with highs near 70 degrees but warmer air arrives next week with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

After a wet start to the month with measurable rain falling on seven of the first nine days, we’ll stay dry through Saturday. So far this year we’ve had 11 wet weekends and this weekend will not be completely dry. Our next chance for rain will come Sunday when scattered showers are likely.

A new, more active, weather pattern will settle in for next week. Expect a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Over an inch of rain is likely next week.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

We have had 11, wet weekends so far this year.

We’ll have a dry Friday with sunny skies.

Clouds will build Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain starting Sunday.

Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely next week.