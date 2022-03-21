On Sunday, central Indiana saw an abundance of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s. Another pleasant day is expected across central Indiana. High pressure is situated east of the Ohio Valley, which is driving winds out of the south today. The southerly wind flow will contribute to the warmer weather we’ll see this afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 70s, making it the best day of the week to be outdoors!

Get your dose of vitamin D while you can because central Indiana will see a pattern shift beginning Tuesday. Cloud cover builds into the area tonight as our next wave of rain nears the state. Shower chances ramp up by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will also trend cooler tomorrow.

The rainfall we see midweek will be associated with the same complex storm system bringing a threat for severe weather in the southern US. Eastern Texas will be the target for today’s severe weather outbreak with the zone sliding east on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted eastern Louisiana and western Mississippi in a moderate risk (level 4 of 5 on the severe scale) for Tuesday. All threats are at play the next couple days. If your travels take you south, be sure to have ways to receive alerts.

Locally, showers and storms loom in the forecast midweek. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Temperatures are going to fall to the 40s again at the end of the week.