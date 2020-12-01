A cold week with sunny skies for central Indiana

The coldest air since February has arrived. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for the rest of the week with highs near 40 degrees. Along with the chill, we’ll have sunny skies all week. We’ll stay dry through the weekend with our next chance for snow Sunday night through Monday.

Recapping the month of November: We started the month with three dos record-setting 70 degree warmth. Seven wet days gave us 3.65″ of precipitation, .05″ below average. Our only measurable snowfall came on the last day of the month when we recorded a a trace of snow.

Looking ahead to December: Our average high temperature falls eight degree by the end of the month and we lose eight minutes of daylight. We also average 6.9″ of snow for the month. Winter begins on the 21st and by the end of the month we gain 30 seconds of daylight each day.

November was a mild month.

This will be a cold week.

Our average high and low temperatures continue to fall during the month.

We average almost seven inches of snow in December. The outlook for the month calls for below average precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to be above average this month.