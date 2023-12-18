Good evening and welcome to our first big winter day! It’s been a cold and snowy Monday as snow showers continue to track through central Indiana. The snow won’t last much longer as things clear out in the overnight hours and lows will fall into the low 20’s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday but winter sticks around for one more day. Highs climb into the mid 30’s with feel like temps in the 20’s.

40’s return on Wednesday and will stick with us through the weekend. We unfortunately won’t have a white Christmas this year as 50’s will be in store with rain!