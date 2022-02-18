After a sunny Friday, a cold front will move across the state overnight. Clouds will increase and a few snow showers will fall after midnight. Cold air behind the front will keep Saturday temperatures in the 20s. For the second half of the weekend we’ll see a significant warm up. With sunny skies temperatures warm into the 50s.

Our mild weather will continue into next week. For Monday and Tuesday highs will be near 60 degrees. Enjoy the warmup. It won’t last long as two cold fronts will move across the state next week. The first system arrives Tuesday. Ahead of the front rain will begin Monday night and continue through Tuesday. As the front passes Tuesday temperatures will fall and much colder air will be with us on Wednesday with highs near 30 degrees.

The second system will bring rain and snow showers Thursday and reinforce the cold air. After a warm start to the week, highs will be near freezing with lows in the 20s through Friday.

So far this has been a wet month.

So far this has been a snowy month.

Our seasonal snow is still well below average.

Dry weekends have been rare so far this year.

Expect a sunny, cold Saturday.

Temperatures will be warmer Sunday afternoon.

Our warm up will continue into early next week.