A cold start to the week with more snow developing this afternoon

Temperatures Monday morning are running about 15-degrees warmer than they were Sunday morning. However, it is still very cold this morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chill temperatures that are in the single digits for most locations. Bundle up! We only rise into the mid 20s this afternoon.

Isolated, light snow showers have been passing through the area. While a few slick spots are possible on the roads, main impacts from snow showers will come this afternoon and evening as a stronger wave moves through the region, and is capable of dropping a few inches of snow before it departs early Tuesday. The arrival of this system will come during the afternoon, mainly after 2 PM. Scattered snow showers will spread south-eastward into the evening. A Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect Monday afternoon and 4 PM and lasts through 7 AM Tuesday.

Daily snow chances will continue throughout the week and we’re in for the long hall with the cold weather. Highs during the afternoons will likely only peak in the low to mid 20s for most of this week. Temperatures are on track to fall subzero by next weekend.