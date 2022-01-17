A cold start to the week; tracking a brief warmup

Watch out for some isolated slick spots as you’re heading out Monday morning. A few flurries, light snow showers and freezing rain passed over the state overnight and early in the morning. Meanwhile, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories still stretch from the Carolinas to Maine. This is the same system that slid around Indiana while impacting the Midwest and Tennessee Valley Friday and this weekend.

Temperatures Monday morning started out in the mid 20s with wind chills in the lower teens. Unfortunately, breezy northwest winds will keep temperatures from warming much at all into the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 30s this afternoon with winds chills running about 10° cooler than the actual air temperature.

The best day of the week comes tomorrow with temperatures that will rise to the mid 40s during the afternoon. However, breezy conditions will still keep temperatures feeling about 10° cooler than the actual air temperatures.

The warmup doesn’t last long. A cold front moving through Wednesday morning will send temperatures slowly falling to the low 30s by the afternoon and down into the teens by early Thursday. Overall, it’s going to be a rather quiet week ahead with very cold conditions to wrap up the week and send us into the weekend.