A cold start to the week; tracking a brief midweek warmup

After a brief warmup late this weekend, colder air has settled back into the region. Temperatures Monday morning have been running ~25° cooler than they were Sunday morning. While it will be a mostly quiet day across central Indiana, we’re going to keep the cold temperatures around all day long.

A few light snow showers have developed over our northern counties this morning. This could create some slick spots in the area, so be careful as you’re traveling. These pockets of snow showers should exit by late in the morning

We’ll have plenty of sunshine around this afternoon but it won’t be enough to help our temperatures out. Highs this afternoon will only rise to the low and mid 20s. If you’ll be heading out to any of the events downtown ahead of the big Alabama vs. Georgia game today, bundle up, wind chills will only rise to the teens at the warmest part of the day.

Kickoff for the College Football National Championship game is at 8 p.m. Expect mostly clear conditions with wind chills back in the single digits.

Tomorrow morning will be off to an even colder start. A wind shift early Tuesday morning will send winds out of the south and raise temperatures to near 30°. We turn even warmer by midweek with highs on Wednesday rising to the low and mid 40s. However, the warmup doesn’t last long. After a system that could bring us rain and a wintry mix on Thursday, temperatures will decline daily. Highs by the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30s.